Nine ISIS militants killed in drone strike

Monitoring Desk

NANGARHAR: As many as nine militants were killed in an airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Provincial Police Commandment told Afghan media that drone strike was carried out by the coalition forces using unmanned aerial vehicle and adding that the deceased militants were affiliated to Islamic State of Iraq and Syria Khurasan (ISIS-K).

He added that a hideout of the terror group was targeted in Bagh Dara area of Achi district, leaving at least nine militants dead.

The anti-government armed militant groups including ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

