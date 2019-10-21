Nine killed after ambulance collides with trailer in Mianwali

F.P. Report

MIANWALI: As many as nine people were killed when an ambulance collided with a trailer at Multan Road in Head Pakka area near Mianwali in the wee hours of Monday.

The ill-fated ambulance was carrying a patient from Bhakkar to Rawalpindi when it collided with a trailer. Ambulance caught fire due to gas cylinder explosion after the accident, killing nine persons on the spot.

Rescue sources reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Mianwali. According to rescue sources, the three women and three children were among the dead.