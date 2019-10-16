Nine killed in Chitral road accident

F.P. Report

CHITRAL: At least nine people lost their lives and six others were injured on Wednesday morning when a passenger coach fell into a gorge after hitting a car near Ragh village of Booni area of Chitral.

Police told that the ill-fated passenger coach was on way to Booni from Chitral when it collided with a station wagon car coming from the opposite direction and fell into a gorge.

Local people and rescuers rushed to scene and retrieved the bodies and injured and shifted them to RHC Ragh Lasht.

Six people were killed on the spot while three others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, police said.

The hospital sources while giving details of the victims said the dead included the driver of the coach named Sajadur Rehman, resident of Mulhaw, Sifatullah, son of Abdullah Khan, Adnan son of Zar Gul, resident of Mianwali, Punjab, Mir Hakim Khan son of Mirza Gul resident of Chitral, Fazle Ali son of Sher Ali, resident of Booni, Nighat Khatoon (32) daughter of Maulazim Hussain of Booni, Haji Muhammad (46), son of Zar Muhammad of Ayun, Muhammad Ibrahim (50) of Malakand and Taj Muhammad, son of Ali Muhammad, resident of Mukhow.

Besides, the sources further said nine injured were under treatment at DHQ Hospital.