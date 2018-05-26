Nine killed in road accidents in Punjab

F.P. Report

MULTAN: At least five people including a woman and three children were killed on late Friday night after a container flipped over from a semi-trailer truck onto a house Liaquatpur area of Rahim Yar Khan.

Rescue officials told media that the heavy-duty vehicle was travelling on the N-5 National Highway and near the Tarinda Muhammad Panah village, it overturned on one of the houses, in a result in six people of the same family were affected in which four died o the spot and two were injured.

The container was removed with the help of a crane, with the injured shifted to nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, five laborers were killed and two others were injured after a dumper truck ploughed into the laborers working at the Basti Dad Motorway Interchange Multan.

Police confirmed that the laborers were working on the road when the heavy-duty vehicle rammed into the workers.

The wounded were shifted to Nishtar Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The police arrested the driver of the vehicle.

