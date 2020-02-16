Nine men ‘mysteriously’ killed in Kabul

KABUL (TOLO News): At least nine people were killed “mysteriously” on Saturday evening in a remote area in the west of Kabul by a group of unknown armed men, according to residents.

Kabul police in a statement confirmed the incident and said the search for perpetrators has started.

“The Kabul police has started its investigation. The motive behind the incident is not known so far,” Police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said.

Relatives of those killed blamed the police for failing to prevent illegal armed men from “roaming in parts of the city.”

The incident happened at around 8pm on Saturday in the Qala-e-Muslim area in Kabul’s PD6. One person was wounded in the shooting.

The victims’ relatives said they usually went to the area to “smoke hash.”

“They sat with each other, smoked hash and then they went home. They were here until eight or nine o’clock at night,” said Attaullah, a resident of the area.

“They went there with their friends every evening,” said Fraidoon, a relative of the men.

One of those killed in the incident was Nisar Ahmad, who left behind a four-year-old child.

“This is the duty of the police to ensure the people’s safety,” said Wali Mohammad, a resident of the area.

Meanwhile, Kabul police said that a money exchanger was killed in Kabul on Sunday morning in the Arzan Qeemat area.

Eyewitnesses said the robbers wanted to steal the victim’s money, but he resisted and was killed and the attackers left the area.