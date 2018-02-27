Nine militants killed as Afghan forces repulse IS attack

Monitoring Desk

JAWZJAN: Afghan security forces repulsed a major attack by the Islamic State militants in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan.

The Afghan media outlet quoted the military officials large group IS militants started attack in Darzad district on the larger scale but their attack was repulsed by the security forces in a result nine militants were killed and dozen other were injured.

The officials added that militants attacked security forces posts however he did not share any detail of Afghan forces causalities.

The anti-government armed militant and terrorist groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Jawzjan is among the relatively volatile provinces in the North where the anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in some of its districts.

Advertisements