Nine militants killed, eight apprehended

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani security forces have killed nine terrorists and apprehended eight others linked to the Indian-sponsored militant group Fitna al-Khawarij in a comprehensive joint operation conducted in Malakand Division.

According to Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR), the operation was carried out by security forces in coordination with Police, Levies, CTD, and District Administration, on reported presence of khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, spread over four days, own forces skillfully surrounded & effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after intense multiple fire exchanges, nine Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell, while eight khwarij were apprehended.

Two hideouts used by khwarij were also busted and a large quantity of weapons ammunition & explosives was recovered.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to the State’s counter terrorism efforts.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, in step with the nation, are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country.

PM pays tribute to Pakistan Army , Police for operation against terrorists

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday paid tribute to Pakistan Army, Police, Levies, Counter-Terrorism Department and district administration for successful joint operation against Fitna-al-Khawarij terrorists in Malakand district.

He praised security forces and supporting agencies for killing nine Fitna-al-Khawarij terrorists in successful operation.

He said, “This successful operation against terrorists is a great example of coordination between different agencies.”

“The entire nation stands with security forces in the war against terrorism,” he added.

He expressed resolve of the government to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country.

President lauds security forces for eliminating Khwarij in Malakand

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday commended the security forces and Levies for eliminating three Khwarij terrorists in Malakand operation.

The president said the nation was united and terrorism would be eradicated at all costs.

He also reiterated the resolve that the State would continue its steps with full strength against terrorism, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president further said that terrorists of Fitna al Hindustan would be brought to justice.