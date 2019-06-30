Nine more MNAs ready to leave PML-N, claims Sheikh Rashid

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday claimed that nine more Members National Assembly (MNAs) are ready to leave Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The federal minister talked to media in Lahore. Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s imminent meeting with PML-N lawmakers on Monday, he said the premier’s politics will actually begin from tomorrow.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed stressed that Senate chairman will not be changed. Pakistan Army is standing with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government, he affirmed.

The railways minister said Maryam Nawaz has taken control of PML-N. He further added that he is not in favor of any deal but relaxation should be given to the arrested persons to return the money to the government.