Nine new LHC additional judges take oath

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Miss Alia Neelam administered oath to nine newly-appointed additional judges at a simple ceremony held in Lahore on Monday.

Senior Judge Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Justice Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Justice Malik Waqar Haider Awan, Justice Sardar Akbar Ali, Justice Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Justice Malik Javed Iqbal Venus, Justice Muhammad Jawad Zafar, Justice Khalid Ishaq, Justice Malik Muhammad Owais Khalid, Justice Chaudhry Sultan Mahmood took oath of office.

Friends and family members of the judges who took oath, including provincial and federal law officers and senior lawyers also attended the ceremony.