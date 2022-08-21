Nine soldiers embrace martyrdom as Army vehicle plunges into nullah in Bagh: ISPR

RAWALPINDI (APP): Nine soldiers of Pakistan Army on Sunday embraced martyrdom after their vehicle met an accident during a routine military duty and fell into a Nullah in Shaujabad area of Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) early that morning.

Besides, four soldiers were injured who were evacuated to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The funeral prayers of all Shuhada (martyrs) were offered at Mangla garrison where Corps Commander Rawalpindi, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and military officials attended the Namaz-e-Janaza . Jasde Khaki (bodies) of Shuhada would be sent to their native towns and buried with full military honours, it added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the accident of an army vehicle near Bagh in Azad Kashmir.

In a statement here on Sunday, he condoled with the families of the nine soldiers who were martyred in the accident.

He said the nation saluted the sons who were martyred while performing their sacred duty to defend the motherland.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of high ranks to the martyrs in heaven and patience for the bereaved family. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured soldiers.

