Nine Taliban die from poisoning in Ghazni

Monitoring Desk

GHAZNI: A group of nine Taliban militants died from poisoning in South-eastern Ghazni province of Afghanistan, the provincial government said.

According to a statement released by the Governor’s Office of Ghazni, the 9 Taliban militants died from poisoning in their compound in the restive Andar district.

The statement further added that unknown individuals poisoned the militants in their compound late on Monday night.

The Taliban group has not commented in this regard so far. Ghazni is among the relatively volatile provinces in Afghanistan where Taliban militants have active presence in some of its districts.(Khaama Press)