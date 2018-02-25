Nine Taliban fighters killed in Baghlan operation

Monitoring Desk

BAGHLAN: As many as Taliban fighters were killed in an operation conducted by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in Baghlan province of Afghanistan.

Afghan Military official told the Taliban fighters were killed during Alburz-24 operations and adding that the operations were conducted in Turmosh valley in Tala Barfak district of Baghlan province.

Official added that the Taliban were collecting money from the vehicles carrying coal by using the check post which they established in the area.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

