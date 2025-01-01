Nine terrorists killed in Hangu operation; DPO and SHO injured

F.P. Report

HANGU: A counter-terror operation by security forces in Hangu has resulted in the death of nine terrorists and injuries to four officers, including the District Police Officer (DPO) and a Station House Officer (SHO).

The operation, targeting Indian-backed militant elements of the group known as “Fitna-e-Hindustan,” was launched following intelligence regarding the presence of insurgents in the region.

The offensive, described as large-scale and ongoing, began in areas including Zargari and Shinwari, where militants had reportedly taken refuge in mountainous terrain. Authorities imposed a curfew across the district, with additional deployments of security forces positioned at key locations to prevent any further militant movement or retaliation.

Exchange of fire

According to police officials, a fierce gun battle erupted in Shinwari during which DPO Muhammad Khalid and SHO Doaba Police Station, Nabi Khan, were wounded. Both were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital for immediate treatment. Hospital authorities confirmed that DPO Khalid sustained four bullet wounds and has since been moved to Peshawar for further care, while SHO Nabi Khan suffered minor injuries.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and Frontier Corps (FC) have expanded the operation to flush out remaining militant elements. The police spokesperson confirmed that multiple terrorists were injured, and the crackdown would continue until all threats were neutralised.

Praise for security forces

Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Zulfiqar Hameed, stated that DPO Khalid was actively leading the operation when he was injured. He added that Khalid’s condition is stable and not life-threatening. “I have spoken to him – his morale remains high. The fight against terrorism will carry on with full resolve,” he said.

President Asif Ali Zardari publicly commended the security forces for eliminating the terrorists during the operation. He prayed for the speedy recovery of DPO Khalid and SHO Nabi Khan. “Terrorists aim to destabilise peace, which will not be allowed. The nation stands united, and terrorism will be defeated at all costs,” said the President, adding that the state would continue to act with full force against extremist elements.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also contacted the injured DPO via phone, lauding his courage and leadership. “Your team bravely neutralised five terrorists of Fitna-e-Hindustan. The entire nation salutes you,” he said, offering prayers for the quick recovery of the injured officers. “You are the pride of the nation,” Naqvi added.