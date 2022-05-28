Nine UN peacekeepers injured in Mali

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Nine peacekeepers of the United Nations Multidi-mensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were injured when a car was blown up in a convoy on an improvised mine in eastern Mali, MINUSMA reported.

“The vehicle of the logistics convoy of MINUSMA forces was blown up this morning by an improvised mine southwest of the village of Agelok. Nine peacekeepers were injured and were evacuated for medical assistance. MINUSMA condemns this attack and wishes them a full recovery,” the message says. posted on Twitter on Saturday by MINUSMA.

The head of MINUSMA and Special Representative of the UN Secretary General El-Gassim Wane, in turn, wished the victims recovery on his Twitter and welcomed the dedication of the peacekeepers.

The armed conflict in Mali between government forces and militants of various separatist and Islamist groups began in 2012. The situation in the country escalated due to the situation in Libya after the overthrow of Gaddafi. To contain the confrontation in Mali, a UN peacekeeping mission was deployed, which is regularly attacked by militants.

