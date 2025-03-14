Nine years since arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Today marks nine years since the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian spy who was running a terror network in Pakistan under the alias Hussain Mubarak Patel. Jadhav, a serving Commander in the Indian Navy, was apprehended by Pakistani intelligence agencies on March 3, 2016.

According to investigations, Jadhav had been involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan since 2003 while working for India’s intelligence agency RAW. He entered Iran’s Chabahar region using a fake passport and later expanded his network under the cover of a scrap business.

During his confession, Jadhav admitted to RAW’s involvement in terrorist attacks in Pakistan, stating:

“Our target was CPEC, Gwadar Port, and fueling terrorism in Balochistan.”

In September 2016, Pakistan submitted a dossier to the United Nations detailing India’s involvement in terrorist activities through Jadhav and RAW. However, India initially denied Jadhav’s Indian citizenship before later acknowledging him.

On April 10, 2017, Pakistan announced the death penalty for Jadhav, sparking panic in India. The case became a focal point of international diplomatic tensions, with India approaching the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Jadhav’s arrest is solid evidence of RAW’s destabilization efforts in Pakistan, further highlighted by India’s recent involvement in targeted killings of Sikh activists in Canada and the US. The question remains: