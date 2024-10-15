Nishan-e-Pakistan conferred upon Malaysian Premier

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Malaysia have reiterated their commitment to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, banking sector, food technology and agriculture. The two sides also agreed to cooperate on issues of bilateral importance.

This was discussed during a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and the visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today. Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Commerce, Mr Jam Kamal Khan, Senator Sherry Rehman, and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the Malaysian Prime Minister, the President said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Malaysia and was committed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. He added that the visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister would further boost bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries. He expressed concern over the current situation in Gaza and called on the international community to take measures to prevent Israel from committing genocide and atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Prime Minister of Malaysia apprised the President that he held a very good discussion with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Later, during a special investiture ceremony, President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the award of Nishan-e-Pakistan upon Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim in recognition of his support for Islamic causes and for being a great friend of Pakistan.

During the ceremony, it was highlighted that the Malaysian Prime Minister was an avid reader of Allama Iqbal and acknowledged that his work has been a source of inspiration for him. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been a prominent advocate of humanitarian causes and Islamic values throughout his political career. His leadership is marked by a profound commitment to promoting social justice and addressing global issues affecting the Islamic world.

He has also been a voice for the causes of self-determination movements and has particularly stood against oppression across the world. He continues to work tirelessly to counter Islamophobia striving to create interfaith harmony by fostering understanding and respect between different cultures and religions The Ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Ministers, Services Chiefs, diplomats, and senior government officials. The President also hosted a state dinner in honour of the visiting Malaysian Prime Minister and his delegation.

