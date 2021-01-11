NITB achieved historic milestone towards E. Governance

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: National Information Technology Board (NITB) has achieved a historic milestone today towards E- Governance by developing Automation of Performance Agreement Certificate Application to integrate all Ministries for smooth and coordinated functioning. Mohammed Shehzad Arbab, SAPM for Establishment said on the eve of launching ceremony of the application here in Islamabad today.

He said that NITB started this project a year and half ago and remained successful in achieving the goal with minor resources by a small team of professionals. While highlighting he said that it like a platform where we took all stakeholders including Ministers and Secretaries on board so all activities can be Coordinated and speedy for ease of doing business, which ultimate objective is to facilitate the people of the country. The ceremony was also addressed by Secretary IT and Telecommunications and Managing Director NITB Mr. Shabahat Ali.