No 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Pakistan hockey team

AMSTERDAM (Monitoring Desk): Once the team to beat in field hockey, Pakistan has now become a shadow of the force that they were in the 90s as they faced a 6-1 loss at the hands of The Netherlands on Sunday.

The magnitude of the loss is worrying but what is more disturbing is that the thrice gold-medallist in Olympics, hockey-playing nation will not be participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the defeat.

Pakistan had to beat The Netherlands in the qualifiers to win a spot in the Olympics, but after a heroic 4-4 draw only a day ago, the Men in Green were brought to their knees by a dominant opposition.

The hosts did not give Pakistan any chance to breathe as they attacked from the word go and reaped the rewards thereafter. The loss has ended any chances that Pakistan had of entering the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier in 2016, first time in the history of field hockey, Pakistan were unable to qualify for the Olympics and given the condition of the game in the country, their inability to make it to the Olympics this time around as well is not surprising.

Pakistan, where field hockey in the national sport, has also won three silver and two bronze medals in the Olympics, apart from three gold medals.