No action taken against registered Afghan refugees: Muqam

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan & SAFRON, and President of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam, stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the federation and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Punjab are delivering exceptional governance.

Addressing PML-N workers and leadership in Sindh, Engineer Amir Muqam emphasized that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have proven their patriotism by prioritizing Pakistan over politics. He praised their courage and commitment to sacrificing for the nation’s welfare.

He further asserted that PML-N saved Pakistan from economic default and thwarted conspiracies aimed at plunging the country into civil unrest. He noted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s dedication and performance have led people in other provinces to wish for a similar leader.

Engineer Amir Muqam expressed great pride in the capabilities of Pakistan’s security forces, highlighting that the officers and soldiers of the armed forces work tirelessly, without concern for their own lives, to safeguard the nation. The Pakistani nation salutes their unwavering commitment to national security.

He criticized the individuals who attempted to have Pakistan’s financial aid suspended through written appeals, stating that such a person is now imprisoned in Adiala Jail. He further mocked internal conflicts within PTI, stating that those who orchestrated attacks on others’ homes are now attacking each other with punches and slaps. According to him, PTI’s letter-writing politics has failed, just like their protests.

Engineer Amir Muqam alleged that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, “Pinky Peerni” and “Farah Gogi” want to install their preferred chief minister, and positions in PTI are being auctioned to the highest bidder. He predicted that after Eid, PTI’s protest call would meet the same fate as their previous failed attempts. He also accused the so-called “honest and truthful” figures in PTI of looting the national treasury and filling their own pockets.

He pointed out that even the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not attend PTI’s rally in Swabi on February 8. In contrast, he praised Shehbaz Sharif for not drawing any salary and for depositing valuable foreign gifts and vehicles into the Toshakhana.

Address to Afghan Refugees in Karachi

Earlier, while addressing Afghan refugees and the Pakistani community at the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees in Sindh, Karachi, Engineer Amir Muqam clarified that no action is being taken against registered Afghan refugees.

He noted that refugee policies are evolving worldwide, and in recent days, Pakistan has been running a campaign against undocumented individuals purely due to security concerns, not as part of any discriminatory action.

The minister assured that the government would provide all possible assistance and protection to refugees within the legal framework. Despite various challenges, Pakistan continues to stand with Afghan refugees, but the international community must also fulfill its responsibilities.

Engineer Amir Muqam emphasized the need for the resettlement of Afghan refugees in third countries and called for serious measures to ensure sustainable peace in Afghanistan. He urged global organizations to assist host communities that have provided refuge to Afghan migrants for decades, stressing that supporting refugees is a shared international responsibility, not just Pakistan’s burden.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan stands firmly with Afghan refugees and will continue to do so. He also appealed to the international community to acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices and find long-term solutions for refugees.

“We must work together for peace, stability, and a dignified future,” said the minister, adding that Pakistan has upheld the traditions of brotherhood, hospitality, and compassion. He further remarked that Afghan refugees are not just guests but brothers, and Pakistan has shared its land, resources, and employment opportunities with them for over four decades.

Engineer Amir Muqam assured that the Ministry of SAFRON is committed to ensuring the protection and welfare of refugees, whether they reside in camps or urban areas. He reiterated that Afghan refugees have access to education, healthcare, and other essential services in Pakistan.