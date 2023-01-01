No chance of ‘minus Khan’ in any scenario: Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has said that there is no chance of ‘minus Imran Khan’ in any scenario. While talking to a private TV channel he viewed, “Plus Imran Khan is possible but there is no chance of minus Imran Khan in any scenario.” He said that they will not accept minus Imran Khan formula at any cost which is tantamount to the defeat of the Pakistani nation.



He expressed suspicions that the incumbent government will not hold elections in October as well. “The elections in October are meant to the dissolution of the government on August 18. Will this government leave the power in August?” He added that the current rulers use all tactics to stop the organisation of elections in the country. “The caretaker government’s tenure cannot be extended due to constitutional restrictions.”



To a question, he replied that the country will definitely see a difficult time in future even if IMF [International Monetary Fund] agreement is signed or not. He criticised that the government has no strategy other than suppressing the opposition after destroying the national economy through its wrong decisions.

“There is no difference in PML-N’s strategy. There is only one difference that Maryam Nawaz is devising the party strategies now instead of Nawaz Sharif.” To another question, Fawad said that the Supreme Court (SC) is bound to give its verdict in accordance with the Constitution. He added that the nation know how to implement the SC’s orders. (INP)