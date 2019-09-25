No chance of talks with India till lifting of curfew in IOK: PM Imran

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out talks with India until it decides to lift curfew in occupied Kashmir.

PM Imran Khan said this while addressing a news conference along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Maleeha Lodhi in New York on Tuesday. PM Imran warned the situation could get worse if urgent efforts were not made to resolve the crisis.

“We have no knowledge what will happen after curfew is lifted. But, we fear genocide to follow,” PM Imran said. “There are over eight million people living in the intense lockdown in the held region. What else could be state terrorism?”

Expressing his disappointment over the international community’s silence over the grave human rights violations in the occupied valley, the prime minister said there are eleven Security Council resolutions that recognise Kashmir as a disputed region and it is not an internal matter of India.

He underscored the need for the world to play its role for the resolution of Kashmir issue before it’s too late.

He warned that if two nuclear-capable countries fought over Kashmir the entire region will be adversely impacted.

Brushing aside the possibility of any talks between Pakistan and India unless New Delhi lifted the curfew in the valley, the prime minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now boxed himself into a blind alley by his August 5 decision.

Putting eight million people in an open jail is unprecedented in this day and age, he said.

“Through cricket friendships, I know India of Nehru and Gandhi. And, I know what is going on now,” he said, adding, “I’m alarmed at the current situation. I believe the world leaders need to know about the situation in occupied Kashmir. I spoke to them, including US President Donald Trump, British PM Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.”

PM Imran further said, “This is the time for the world to act before it goes too far,” adding, after the Cuban missile crisis, two nuclear-armed nations have come face to face.

Unilaterally the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has annexed occupied Kashmir, against their own constitution, he said, adding this is a war crime.

“We fear a massacre in the disputed territory with 900,000 soldiers after the curfew is lifted,” he noted.

Furthermore, the prime minister thanked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for mentioning Kashmir in his speech. “We are thankful that he has taken such a stance on the issue of the people of Kashmir,” the prime minister said.

He added, “We feel more world leaders will follow him talking about it and at the very least asking India to lift the siege.

“Pakistan has a great relationship with Turkey,” he said, adding President Erdogan is coming to Pakistan next month and we are hoping to forward our relations in trade.