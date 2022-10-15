No change in prices of PoL: Dar

WASHINGTON (Agencies): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday announced that there would be no change in the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight.

In a video message from Washington, where he is participating in the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings, Dar said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s fuel price summary was received by the finance ministry, adding that it had an “insignificant” price decrease recommendation for petrol and price increase recommendation for kerosene, light diesel oil (LDO) and high-speed diesel (HSD).

“I discussed with the prime minister and it was decided that we will not change the prices of all four products and they will remain the same till October 31,” he said, adding that there would be no increase or decrease. The current price for petrol price is Rs224.80 per litre, Rs235.30 for HSD, Rs186.50 for LDO and Rs191.83 for kerosene.