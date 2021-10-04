‘No Chinese troops at Bagram airbase’

KABUL (TASS): Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu denied information previously spread in the media about the arrival of Chinese troops at the largest air base in Afghanistan near the city of Bagram (Parwan province).

“Those who fabricated rumors about the presence of Chinese troops at Bagram airbase pursued their own selfish goals,” the diplomat wrote on Twitter on Monday.

On October 2, several A-fghan media outlets reported that searchlights were turned on at the Bagram military base for the first time since the withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan, as well as the movement of soldiers who, presumably, could have been sent from China.