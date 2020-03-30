No comparison between Babar, Kohli: Hafeez

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes that there is no comparison between Pakistan’s batting maestro Babar Azam and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

While speaking during an interview on a local news channel, Hafeez heaped praise on the duo but refrained from comparing them.

“I think it’s not right to compare these two [Babar Azam and Virat Kohli]. Kohli is a brilliant cricketer and he has performed all over the world but Babar is also playing exceptionally well. Both have two different sides and there is no comparison between them,” said Hafeez.

The 39-year-old also said that he will retire from international cricket after the conclusion of this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“I’m planning to retire respectfully after playing the T20 World Cup later this year,” he said. “I will continue playing T20 leagues around the world as long as I’m fit and performing with the bat.”

The Sargodha-born also spoke about his experience of playing under the coaching of Mickey Arthur.

“I think Mickey Arthur was the most powerful coach in Pakistan cricket history. Everything went according to what he wanted. I will admit that there were double standards and favouritism while he was coaching the side,” he said.

The right-hander reiterated his stance about banning players, who brought the country into disrepute.

“I think a standard should be set regarding cricketers who bring the country into disrepute with their activities. Like I have always said, I believe they should be banned for life,” he said.