No compromise over Sindh’s water rights, says Murad Ali Shah

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has vowed, “no compromise over Sindh’s water rights,” in a message over the international water day.

“We are protectors of the Indus River, how the new canals being built when the water has not been available for Sindh’s fertile land,” Sindh CM said.

“The People’s Party always remains at the forefront over the water issue,” chief minister claimed.

“We have reservations over the projects regarding new canals from Indus, which pose an immense threat to the agriculture and economy of the province,” Murad Ali Shah said.

He said the government of Sindh has devised an effective strategy to tackle the water crisis. “The decision to build new canals will further aggravate the water crisis”, he said.

“Hundreds of thousands of people’s livelihood has been at the stake over declining water flow of Indus River,” Sindh CM said. “The dry bed of Indus River is ringing danger bell for the life and agriculture,” he said.

Sindh CM said that the climate change and unjust distribution of river water has posed a serious threat to the Indus River.