Pakistan

No-confidence motion against Elahi refiled

6 hours ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

LAHORE (PPI) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Punjab Assembly member Rana Mashood has said that the no-trust motion against Speaker Punjab Assembly has been re-submitted. Talking to the presser in Lahore today, Rana said that PML-N and allies will not allow Pervaiz Elahi to play with the constitution and conspiratorial elements do not want stability in Pakistan.
He further says that it has always been a parliamentary tradition that the first meeting of the Business Advisory Committee is hold but they did not hold the session which was a dishonest step. Elahi had lost his constitutional legitimacy, Rana said.
Rana Mashhood also said that Punjab CM along with his cabinet will also take oath in few days.

You may also like

About the author

The Frontier Post

View all posts

Leave a Reply