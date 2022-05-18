No-confidence motion submitted against CM Balochistan Bizenjo

F.P. Report

QUETTA: A no-trust move against Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was tabled Wednesday after PTI leader and MPA Yar Muhammad Rind confirmed that they have enough support to remove him.

According to details, the parties supporting the no-trust move included Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Awami National Party (ANP) and PTI.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Jam Kamal and Asghar Achakzai have submitted the no-confidence motion in the Balochistan Assembly secretariat that have signs of 14 MPAs.

Yar Muhammad Rind while confirming the no-trust move said that they have the required numbers and the no-trust move against Bizenjo will succeed.

“Quddus Bizenjo has disappointed people and elected representatives of the province,” he said.

When asked who will replace the incumbent CM, he said that all parties will appoint a candidate after consultation and currently they are focused on removing Bizenjo.

Out of 65 members, the votes of 33 members will be required for the no-confidence motion to be successful, while the party needs 17 votes to file the motion against the CM.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Balochistan government Farah Azeem said that statements regarding no-trust move against the incumbent chief minister are being given previously at multiple occasions and they should bring it in the assembly.

“All MPAs have reposed their trust on Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and only Yar Muhammad Rind is desperate for the move as he is not being included in the incumbent setup,” she said.

In October 2021, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan tendered his resignation ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion.

According to state television, CM Jam Kamal Khan had sent his resignation to the Balochistan governor which he accepted. Bizenjo later emerged as the joint candidate of BAP, ANP and PTI and was elected the chief executive of the province. Bizenjo also remained as the speaker of the Balochistan Assembly previously.