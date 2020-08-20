No corona death reported in Punjab in last 24 hrs

LAHORE (APP): No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours on Thursday in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 95,800 after registration of 58 new cases.

According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, so far the total number of deaths recorded in the province was 2186.

The P&SHD confirmed that 24 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in district Lahore, 3 in Sheikhupura, 6 in Rawalpindi, in Jehlum, 3 in Gujranwala, 1 in Gujrat, 4 in Multan, 4 in Faisalabad, 2 in Jhang, 1 in Sargodha, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Muzaffargarh,7 in Rajanpur and one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 848,779 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 90,210 confirmed coronavirus patients recovered in the province.