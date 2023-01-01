No date finalized yet to dissolve NA, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday denied media reports regarding an agreement between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to dissolve the national assembly on August 8.

Earlier it was reported that PML-N and PPP have agreed to dissolve the National Assembly on August 8, four days ahead of the term completion. However, Information Minister dispelled the notion through a tweet saying no decision has been taken yet regarding the dissolution of the assemblies.

She said the decision on the date to dissolve assemblies will be made after consulting Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and other allied parties that date will be announced officially. According to the earlier reports, the PPP had proposed to pack up the lower house of the Parliament on August 8 and the legal experts had also seconded it. Two other dates of August 9 and 10 were also under consideration for dissolution of the assembly. The term of the present National Assembly will expire on midnight on August 12. It may be mentioned here that under Article 224 the election to national or provincial assembly shall be held within 60 days of expiry of their term. The PPP has also agreed to dissolve the Sindh Assembly along with National Assembly.