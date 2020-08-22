No death from Corona reported in Punjab during 24 hours

LAHORE (APP): No death from the COVID-19 was reported during the last 24 hours in the province while the number of coronavirus cases reached 96,057 after registration of 99 new cases on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far a total number of deaths has been recorded 2,188.

The P&SHD confirmed that 36 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, six in Rawalpindi, one in Jehlum, 12 in Gujranwala, three in Sialkot, two in Narowal, one in Gujrat, one in Hafizabad, eight in Multan, two in Khanewal, nine in Faisalabad, two in Toba Tek Singh, one in Rahimyar Khan, three in Sargodha, one in Mianwali, one in Bahawalnagar, two in Bahawalpur, five in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Muzaffargarh, one in Rajanpur, one in Pakpatan and one new case was reported in Sahiwal districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 857,216 tests so far while 91,134 confirmed cases recovered in Punjab.

The Punjab health department also appealed to the masses to follow SOPs for their protection.