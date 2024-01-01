No decision made regarding export of wheat: Shehbaz Sharif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says that no decision regarding export of wheat has been made.

Taking to the floor of the House, he made this clarification, while responding to points raised by the opposition benches.

The Prime Minister recalled that it is also part of the record that sugar and wheat were first exported and then imported during the reign of PTI in the past.

Meanwhile, responding to a calling attention notice, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the House that providing the best health facilities to the people is priority of the government. He said there is an acute shortage of nursing staff in the federal capital. He said evening classes have been started at different nursing schools to meet the requirement.

The House today passed “the State Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2024.

According to the statement of objects and reasons, the bill is aimed at reconstituting the boards of SOEs to better align them with the reform initiatives for restructuring and the transformation as well as privatization of certain entities.

Besides, “The Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment), Bill, 2024 was introduced in the House today.

Earlier, The House offered fateha for the departed soul of Captain Osama bin Arshad and others embraced Shahadat in South Waziristan.

The House also prayed for the victims of the Neelum Valley incident.

The House has now been prorogued.