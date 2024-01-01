No decision on constitutional package as special committee’s session witnesses commotion

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Special Committee of Parliament on the Constitutional Amendment Bill ended inconclusively due to commotion.

Syed Khurshid Shah presided over the session which was attended by Federal law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, PPP leader Shery Rehman, PTI leader Omer Ayub among others.

Meanwhile, PTI chairman Barrister Goharn and SIC Head Hamid Raza also attended the meeting online.

Bitter words exchanged between PTI, PPP members

Sources said bitter words were exchanged between the PPP and PTI members in the meeting and the PTI members suggested further consultation on all the constitutional drafts.

On this proposal, PPP’s Raja Pervez Ashraf intervened and said that it could not happen now as it has already delayed a lot.

ANP shares its draft

Awami National Party (ANP) also shared a proposed draft of the constitutional amendments, which proposed to change the name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by removing “Kyber” from it.

According to the proposed draft, the matter of natural gas and mineral oil management and regulation should be given equally to the federation and the provinces.

Also, it was proposed that the three-year tenure of the Chief Justice is a constitutional violation, which is not acceptable.

Omar Ayub, Aimal Wali exchanges vitriol

During the meeting, opposition leader Omar Ayub and ANP chief Aimal Wali also exchanged bitter words.

Aimal Wali said except PTI chairman Barrister Gohar, all the PTI leaders have been wasting their times.

Ayub strongly reacted to the ANP’s head remarks and said, “What is the meaning of this?”

Due to the commotion, the session of the special committee ended inconclusively, after which it was decided to convene the eighth in-camera meeting on Thursday.