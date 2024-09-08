No decision yet about PTI founder’s military trial, IHC told

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of the petition filed by former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, seeking a court order to the government not to hold his military trial in May 9-related cases.

The order was passed by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb when he was informed that the government had not taken any decision about the military trial of PTI founder Imran Khan yet.

During the hearing, the Additional Attorney General of Pakistan (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal told the court that if any such decision was taken, the legal procedure would be followed.

“If the government decided in favour of the trial, it would first file an application in the court of a civil magistrate,” he informed.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif hinted at likely military trial being conducted of the PTI’s founder.

In an interview to private television channel, Defence Minister said that the evidence against the PTI founder moving towards a military trial. “It is explicit that the party’s founder will face military trial,” minister said.

“Faiz Hameed will be intending to put all the debris over the PTI founder,” Asif said.