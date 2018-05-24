No discussion held with Chinese officials on JuD: PM

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that he had not discussed with Chinese officials regarding Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed.

In an interview with a private news channel the prime minister said that the matter never came under discussion even before his participation in Boao Forum in April this year.

An Indian news paper earlier claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping, during PM Abbasi’s participation in Boao Forum, had suggested transferring Saeed to some other country.

The Chinese foreign ministry also responded to the Indian media report terming it ‘misleading and extremely regretful’.

Advertisements