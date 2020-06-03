No effort will be spared for national security: Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized that no effort will be spared for national security and sovereignty.

He made the remarks during his visit to ISI headquarters in Islamabad today along with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Prime Minister appreciated the sacrifices and tireless efforts of the Inter Service Intelligence Agency.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was given a comprehensive briefing encompassing complex regional and domestic challenges with special focus on Pakistan’s efforts for restoration of peace and stability.

Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar and Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yousuf were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Lieutenant General ISI Faiz Hamid received the Prime Minister on his arrival at the ISI headquarters.