No evidence of college student’s assault, says DIG Operations

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Lahore DIG Operations Faisal Kamran says no evidence has been found of a college student being assaulted in Lahore.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Faisal Kamran said that false propaganda was spread on social media, which led to student protests. No alleged victim has been identified, he held.

“When there is no victim, whom should we file a case against?” he asked.

The DIG Operations explained that no girl or her parents have come forward.

“CCTV footage from the college has been reviewed, and the movements of the security guard were examined. Records from all hospitals in Lahore have also been checked, but no evidence of such an incident was found,” he added.

He urged the students to remain calm until the situation is verified and advised parents not to rely on unverified information.

“Please share this message with your children. If anyone has credible information, provide it, and we will take immediate action,” he added.

The Punjab government, without any proof or evidence, hastily suspended the college’s registration, while the Punjab police maintained that no such incident occurred.