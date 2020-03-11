No evidence of local spread of coronavirus, confirms Zafar Mirza

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has now reached to 19 and all have brought this from abroad.

In a statement, the special assistant said that all are stable and there is no evidence of local spread. He said that there is no need to shut schools and bar people from public gatherings yet as the situation is under control.

Later, Dr Zafar Mirza said that the most important to limit the spread of coronavirus is to ensure that we observe hygiene by washing hands properly, avoid touching our face and keep distance with sick people.

He said that the government is working hard to contain the spread, but we all need to take our part in his fight.

The reaction came after Balochistan confirmed its first coronavirus case in Quetta on Tuesday, taking the number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 19.

A 12-year-old boy, who arrived in Pakistan from Iran, has contracted the viral disease. Medical Superintendent (MS) of Fatima Jinnah Hospital said that parents of the boy are uninfected.