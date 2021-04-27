“No exams will be held in the country until June 15”, says Shafqat Mahmood

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday announced to cancel all exams in the country till June 15 after a meeting of the NCOC reviewed COVID-19 situation in the country.

“No exams will be held in the country until June 15,” he said while addressing a presser alongside SAPM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan.

He said that they would be reviewing the situation in mid-May.

Shafqat Mahmood further said that the A and O level examinations in the country would be held in October and November. “The Cambridge has already announced that no additional charges will have to be paid in case of appearing for October-November exams,” he said.

The education minister that strict SOPs would be followed by those appearing for O and A levels examination and not more than 50 students would be allowed to appear at an examination centre.

It is pertinent to mention here that Asad Umar has already announced after Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of NCC that educational institutes in cities witnessing over five percent positivity ratio will remain shut.