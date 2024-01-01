No final decisions yet on fate of Russian military bases in Syria: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters): The Kremlin said on Monday that no final decisions had yet been taken on the fate of Russia’s military bases in Syria and that it was in contact with those in charge of the country.

Four Syrian officials told Reuters over the weekend that Russia is pulling back its military from the front lines in northern Syria and from posts in the Alawite Mountains but is not leaving its two main bases after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.

Russia said on Sunday it had evacuated some diplomatic personnel in Damascus as well as Belarusian and North Korean diplomats via a special Russian air force flight from its Hmeimim air base.