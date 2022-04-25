No foreign conspiracy behind regime change in Pakistan: FO

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: No Foreign Conspiracy Behind Regime Change in Pakistan while two consecutive meetings of the National Security Committee (NSC) have concluded based on assessment and institutional feedback that the whole process was organic and there was no foreign conspiracy behind the change of the government in the country.

It was observed by the Spokesperson of the Pakistan Foreign Office, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed in a response to a series of media queries regarding ongoing speculations about regime change in the country during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Monday.

Asim said that the phase of speculations now must come to an end, and we must come to routine businesses in the best interests of the country.

According to him, the core focus of the Pakistan diplomatic corps is to improve the country’s relations with other nations through bilateral and multilateral engagements based on mutual interests. While highlighting the foreign policy commitments of the new Government, the Spokesperson said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed commitment to reenergizing relations with major partners in all spheres of bilateral relations.

According to him, Prime Minister has underscored his determination to speed up CPEC projects, terming China as Pakistan’s most reliable friend, and thanked the Saudi leadership for always standing by Pakistan and appreciated Turkey’s steadfast support on the Kashmir issue.

He said the new government attaches special importance to Pakistan’s ties with UAE and other Gulf countries, Iran, European Union, and the UK, while the sitting PML-N government seeks Pakistan’s relations with the US-based on equality.

Asim said that Prime Minister has a special emphasis on the imperative of peace and increased humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan and he has reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support for the Palestinians’ right to self-determination. While responding to a media query regarding foreign interference in the internal affairs of the country, the Spokesperson said that Pakistan is fully capable to defend its interests and promote its security and stability.

Asim was of the view that irresponsible commits should be avoided as there is an element of trust and confidentiality, which is central in the conduct of responsible diplomacy for the country and such episodes complicate our relations with foreign countries and undermine the efficacy of our national diplomacy.

While committing to Pakistan’s desire for good relations with India, the Spokesperson said that Pakistani leadership had mentioned that durable peace cannot be achieved without a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

According to him, Pakistan’s support to the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle and the commitment to raise the Kashmir issue at all forums will continue unhindered at all times, while Prime Minister Sharif counseled the Indian Prime Minister to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

While answering another question regarding the current situation of Pak-Afghan relations, Asim Iftikhar said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are two brother countries, while terrorism is a serious threat to both nations, peace, and development in the region. The spokesperson stressed the need for bilateral cooperation between the two nations to control cross-border terrorism effectively.

While answering another question Asim Iftikhar said that the government of Pakistan took serious note of the recent abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran during rallies in Sweden, and the offensive remarks made by a Dutch politician.

According to him, Pakistan had categorically conveyed its concerns to the authorities in Sweden and the Netherlands.

According to him, Pakistan had rejected the Indian Prime Minister’s staged visit to IIOJK on 24 April that was aimed at projecting fake ‘normalcy’ in the occupied territory.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said that such desperate attempts by India to divert attention from the actual underlying issues in IIOJK including Indian state-sponsored terrorism as well as widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law will not work until the Indian government resort to meaningful measures to the restoration of peace and constitutional status of the valley.

To another query regarding the situation in Palestine, the Spokesperson said that Pakistan strongly condemns the raid of Israeli forces on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the assault on worshippers in the holy month of Ramadan.

According to him, Pakistan urged the international community to take urgent steps to protect innocent Palestinian lives and uphold international law and principles of the UN Charter, while Pakistan will participate in the Extra-ordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee being held in Jeddah during these days.