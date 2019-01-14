No foreign force can prevent economic slide caused by PTI govt, says Zardari

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said that the international financial support being given to Pakistan by friendly countries is welcome, but no “foreign force” can prevent the economic slide the country appeared to be heading towards because of PTI government’s policies.

“Considering the financial situation at present [and] the way decisions are being taken arbitrarily… the country cannot be managed in this manner,” the former president said while speaking in the National Assembly.

He said no foreign power, be it China or any other country, could save Pakistan once it starts its journey towards becoming a “failed state” on the sliding scale “because everyone will think of their own country”.

Zardari said during the PPP government’s tenure, he had generated interest for investment in Pakistan through his 15 visits to China. It later materalised in the form of the agreement leading to the handover of the Gwadar port to China, he added.