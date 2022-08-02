No foreign funding proved: PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD (INP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson on legal issues Maleeka Ali Bokhari reacting to Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling on PTI prohibited funding case, said that this is not a foreign funding case and another PDM propaganda has been exposed. Post ECP verdict, along with PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Farrukh Habib, Maleeka said that it was the desire of many including the 11 parties of Pakistan Democratic Alliance which has been badly shattered as PTI is not a party who received foreign funding and propaganda against PTI was made.

“Headlines were made in newspapers that PTI received foreign funding. We have been clear that this a prohibited funding case. Today it has been proved that the biased Election commission applied Elections Act 2017 and Political Parties Ordinance 2002 on PTI and these rules are not applied on any other party.” She further said that it can be seen that this institute is targeting only one party and that is PTI.

“Today it was a big disappointment to those who were making the narrative that this is a case of foreign funding and that PTI is going to be banned,” said Farrukh Habib. While he also said that PTI has serious concerns regarding several decisions of the Election Commission and today the Election Commission has not taken into account the decision of the Supreme Court and the High Court and has only given the decision of the PTI. He questioned, where is the decision of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party( PPP)?

While former Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI relies on the funds of overseas Pakistanis and questioned that why PML-N, PPP and JUI-F do not like overseas Pakistanis? Fawad said, “PTI has relied on overseas Pakistanis and will continue to do so. ECP has admitted there’s no foreign funding involved.” “PTI is the only party that takes donations from the public while other parties have billionaires as their backers,” said Fawad.

ECP on Tuesday announced verdict in prohibited funding case against PTI. ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals. It went on to say that the party had taken ownership of eight accounts and kept 16 hidden.

