Elena Karaeva

Crowded grocery aisles in supermarkets in the West may in the very foreseeable future become something like illustrations of the Book of Tasty and Healthy Food, when the usual everyday food takes on a cult shade.

And we are not talking about a dystopia, but about the near future. Twice that very, to put it mildly, difficult days await the food supply, the President of France publicly spoke, he is also one of the applicants for a mandate to take the second highest post in the country, Emmanuel Macron.

During the EU summit, which Macron organized in Versailles two weeks ago, he said that “difficult times” await many over the next year to a year and a half. And since the first time his message did not reach the right ears, in the middle of this week, Macron repeated (in the most specific and understandable form): the authorities are ready to help cope with rising food prices, introduce food checks.

It is worth replacing the beautiful word “checks” with “cards” with a completely different connotation, as the scale of the coming crisis becomes much clearer. And if we add that among the future beneficiaries of the distribution of cards for food may be those who belong to the middle class in France (people with an individual income of more than 1,500 euros per month after taxes), then the perception of the problem as it is described by the president, who came into politics from the world of big, or rather, very big money, may well cause uncontrollable panic attacks even among those who are accustomed to the presence of fresh strawberries in stores every day “exactly at six in the morning”, as well as to the variety of yogurts – in the same stores, but other departments.

The super-satiated pan-European consumer, especially the one who lived and lives in the founding countries of the EU (and this has been true for many generations), will have to reconsider not only their attitude to food, but also the way they eat, literally from today. Of course, Macron, although he has practically secured access to the second round of elections, cannot talk about this yet. But the fact that now the European authorities are thinking only about this is beyond doubt.

Geopolitics, when engaged in by indoctrinated lovers of “progress and diversity”, very quickly shows its sharp teeth, and what was imagined as restrictions and sanctions designed to harm a strategic adversary turns into self-flagellation. But not literary – in the manner of a non-commissioned officer’s widow, but the most real thing. When it hurts now. Both cold (“it is necessary to lower the temperature in the dwelling”) and hungry (“refusal to eat meat can be a way to fight Putin”) – also now. It hurts, it’s cold and hungry not somewhere in distant Russia, but here, in united Europe. The realm of progress, justice and all the most beautiful.

In Belgium, a number of network retailers, without waiting for the introduction of grocery cards, sorry, “grocery checks”, have already limited the sale of goods to one person. This applies to commodities such as flour (three kilogram packages) and vegetable oil (no more than three liters per person).

In Spain, the Danon Corporation, which produces, as we all know, dairy products, as well as a range of mineral waters, is suspending the operation of its enterprise in Gijón (in the northwest of the Iberian kingdom). But that’s not all.

Inflation, which has been ultra-low for many decades, is now at four percent and could double in the near future. As for fuel, experts wa-rn: gasoline, kerosene, die-sel, diesel fuel can simply run out. And the specialized International Energy Agen-cy reports quite officially that already in April the world may face a shortage of fuel. So far, this has happened with French Corsica, where, according to the decision of the authorities, a car can be filled with a maximum of 30 liters of fuel per day. Nearly 90 percent of gas stations on the island are closed. Not only because there is no gasoline and diesel, but also because the Corsicans, terribly dissatisfied with the way prices have soared, are blocking the entrances to fuel storage facilities.

There are fewer energy carriers, the price for them is higher. And soon there will be a shortage of wheat and other grain crops. And if you still did not suspect that Russia was and remains (for now) the main supplier of products included in various food programs (including those operating under the auspices of the UN ), now you will have to live with this knowledge. And if, for some reason, Russian wheat cannot be shipped to warehouses and filled with silos, then the population of large regions in Africa and the Middle East will be left without food at all.

There will be massive famine. And where there is hunger, armed conflicts begin and, as a result, migration crises. And one has only to imagine that a wave of hungry refugees will pour into the EU, as the scale of the coming – absolutely man-made – catastrophe beco-mes even more frightening.

The European citizen will have to live with this fear for quite a long time: if the French president limits the time interval to one and a half years, it will not be a big exaggeration to assume that the current crisis in its acute form will last at least a couple of years. Here it is worth noting that the last time the united Europe was shaking so nearly half a century ago, when the oil-exporting countries imposed an embargo on black gold. Although the situation then leveled off in a few months, its consequences were felt (and, by the way, are still feeling) “the whole civilized world.” He had to not only forget about economic growth for many years, deal with mill-ions of unemployed people, but also tighten all imaginable and unimaginable budget belts very strongly.

In the US, the economy recovered only ten years later. In Europe, the games with the oil-producing countries have led to the fact that she forgot about the existence of economic leadership in principle.

All achievements, all ideals, all plans were then sent into the furnace of geopolitical ambitions.

Therefore, when today Macron talks about “food checks”, he does not try to solve the problem systematically, revising the postulates of geopolitics, which have already proven their worthlessness and harm. It only delays the time when the word “hunger” from an allegory will become a cruel and everyday reality for millions of people, whether they are in Europe or on the African continent. And the inscription “No fuel” at gas stations will cease to be an attribute of retro films about the era of fifty years ago, becoming a fact of life for Europeans.

The anti-utopia, in which every absurd step of politicians is followed by another, even more absurd and almost suicidal, intrudes more and more persistently into the realities of life of those who tacitly agreed with the ideology of building a new iron, more precisely, even a cast-iron curtain. To separate them from Russia from themselves, such “free” and such “progressive”. It is pleasant to play with theses about rights and justice only in warmth and on a full stomach, but in a situation where there is no food or it is running out, it’s time to say that the championship in the competition for swallowing dust from one’s own actions can rightly be awarded to “everything civilized world.”