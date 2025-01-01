No government writ in 80% of KP, says Mahmood Khan

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan launched a scathing attack on both the federal and provincial governments during a fiery press conference in Swat, claiming there is “no such thing as governance” in the province or at the centre.

Mahmood Khan said that the ongoing tug-of-war between the federation and the provincial government is directly impacting the lives of ordinary citizens. “There is no government writ in 80 percent of the areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he warned, highlighting a deteriorating law and order situation.

Slamming the federal government’s narrative of progress, he said, “Their so-called development agenda is nothing more than a drama being staged for the public.”

He accused the central leadership of paying lip service to the region’s issues while neglecting ground realities.

He said that the party was given a public mandate to secure the release of PTI’s jailed founder, adding that “the leadership isn’t sincere in pursuing that objective.”

He also took aim at the federal government’s increasing involvement in the province’s natural resources, particularly the mines and minerals sector, calling it “regrettable federal overreach.”

Refuting speculations around former First Lady Bushra Bibi’s alleged interference in provincial matters, Mahmood Khan clarified, “Bushra Bibi never interfered in my work as Chief Minister.”

Commenting on PTI’s internal dynamics, he criticized the party’s elected assembly members, referring to them as “just pillars,” implying a lack of initiative and leadership.

Mahmood Khan said that under Pakistan’s Constitution, provinces do not hold the authority to negotiate with foreign countries, subtly addressing recent debates over provincial autonomy and foreign engagements.