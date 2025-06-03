No hardened terrorist fled in Malir jail escape, says Sindh CM

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that no hardened terrorist or foreigner fled in prisoners’ escape from Malir Jail.

“Only inmates committed minor offences have fled from the prison,” talking to media in Karachi Sindh’s chief minister said.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 200 inmates escaped from Karachi’s Malir Jail last night.

Murad Ali Shah told the fleeing jail inmates to surrender before authorities otherwise they have to face legal consequences.

Chief Minister termed decision to take the prisoners into open space from barracks was “a misconceived decision”. “Those take this decision would have to face punitive action”, chief minister said.

Replying a question with regard to the issue of K-Electric, chief minister said that when the Karachi’s power utility was privatized, the Sindh government was not taken into the loop. Only the federal government given representation in K-Electric’s board. “Sindh government only given responsibility,” Murad Ali Shah said.

He urged for Sindh’s representation in the K-Electric Board.