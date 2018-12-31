No intention to topple Sindh government or impose governor rule: Fawad Chaudhry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry categorically stated that the Federal Government has no intention to topple the Sindh government or impose Governor Rule in the province.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said an impression is being given that the federal government wants to interfere or destabilize the Sindh government.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that no such impression should be attributed to the federal government,” he said.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, however, said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah should resign in the circumstance of serious allegations of corruption levelled against him.

Responding to Bilawal’s call to topple government Fawad said, “Your father was not able to overthrow the government then how can you make it happen?”

He said PPP’s provincial government in Sindh is facing pressure from inside the Assembly for an in-house change.

Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif have mercilessly plundered national wealth and bought properties abroad, criticized Fawad.

“For the first time in the history of Pakistan, federal government believes in independence of institutions and providing equal level playing field to work independently and freely,” he declared.

He bashed Zardari saying that he and others had ransacked the money meant for the people of Sindh and spent it for personal benefits.

Regarding filing of 16 references as mentioned in the JIT on fake bank accounts, the Minister clarified that the government has nothing to do with the findings of the report.

He articulated that it is prerogative of the Supreme Court to discuss merits and demerits of the JIT whereas the government would follow instructions of the apex court.

Fawad maintained that although government wants stability in the country but it should not be construed as that drive against corruption will lead to instability.

The accountability process under the leadership of Imran Khan will continue unabated and will bring economic stability to Pakistan, vowed the minister.

Referring to a report submitted by FIA in the Supreme Court regarding Asghar Khan case, the Minister said PTI believes it was the worst example of political maneuvering in a democratic society and PML-N had managed all that.

He stated that FIA should not have asked for closing that case even if he had no prosecutable evidence.

Fawad told that Director General FIA will soon brief Prime Minister Imran Khan over this matter.