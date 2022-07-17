No interference in polling process to be tolerated: CEC

ISLAMABAD (INP): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Sunday said that no interference in polling process will be tolerated.

According to details, Chief Election Commissioner visited central control room set up to monitor crucial by-elections being held in 20 constituencies of Punjab.

The CEC further warned violation of law and unrest will not be allowed under any circumstances.

Earlier, he appealed to the voters to keenly participate in the election process and cast their vote for their favorite candidates in by-elections of the Punjab Assembly.

He said that with the active participation of voters, the democracy will further flourish and the country will get stability and more strength.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure the rule of law and peace during the election process without any discrimination.

ECP directs Chief Secretary, IG against political victimization

Chief Election Commissioner has directed the chief secretary and inspector general of police Punjab against any political victimization during by-polls on 20 constituencies of the provincial assembly.

The ECP spokesperson said that CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja has directed them to avoid any action against any civilian and warned that the ECP would take strict action if the directives are violated.

“All possible measures should be taken to ensure polling in a free and fair manner,” he said.

Secretary ECP visits multiple polling stations

ECP secretary Umer Hameed visited multiple polling stations in the three PP seats and inquired about the polling readiness of the polling agents and supplies.

Umar ordered to sort out all complaints and resume the polling process. He also visited the ECP’s control room in Gulberg Lahore.

Voting had been halted at polling stations 50 and 51 of PP-168 in the Punjab by-polls after a clash broke out among Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan workers.

According to details, the polling process was suspended at polling stations 50 and 51 of the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-168 Lahore after a clash broke out among PTI, PML-N and TLP workers.

TLP and PML-N workers rained down on each other at ps 50 with kicks and fists while a clash broke out between PML-N and PTI workers at ps 51.

Punjab police’s baton holder forces and Rangers had reached the polling stations in order to resume the polling process. One person was injured in the clashes, sources said.

Result Management System of ECP working efficiently

The Result Management System of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is working efficiently.

The screens have been installed in the offices of all the 20 returning officers from which the results of all the polling stations are being displayed directly, said a statement issued here.

Spokesperson Election Commission said all candidates and media are being shown live in Provincial Election Commissioner Lahore.

Similarly, Election Commission Secretariat is also showing live. And so far 829 results have been received out of 3131 polling stations of Punjab.

