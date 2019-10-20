No justification of politics of protest in current situation: CM Buzdar

F.P. Report

LAHORE: While talking about the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI-F) Azadi March, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday has said that there is no justification of politics of protest in the current situation.

In a statement, the CM said that Pakistan is facing external and internal challenges. Opposition should think before taking any step, he advised.

The minister said that every possible step would be taken to protect life and property of the citizens and also to maintain peace in the country.

He also directed police to discharge their duties with honesty to cope with anti-social elements.