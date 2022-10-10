No key appointments to be made on Nawaz’s wish: Sh Rashid

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Monday said that no key appointments will be made on the wish of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to the media, at Islamabad court, the former Interior Minister Rashid said some important decisions were expected in the country before November 15, 2022.

Calling Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah a ‘hired assassin’, he said it was unfortunate that he was talking about using drones to drop shells on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during the party’s expected march on Islamabad. “The nation is waiting for PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s call for the march,” he said, and added there was no room for delay in the announcement.

Mocking the coalition government for its control over just 27 kilometers of Islamabad’s territory, the former interior minister made it clear to it that its days had been numbered. “I am telling you that you will have no place to hide in case any protestor dies during the march,” he warned.

He said that the law and order situation in the country had come to such a pass that now people were being looted openly in streets. Rashid said that Shehbaz Sharif was a weak prime minister. (NNI)