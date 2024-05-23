No live telecast as Supreme Court resumes hearing of NAB amendments case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister and PTI ex-chairman Imran Khan will not be shown live on the Supreme Court’s (SC) YouTube channel as the apex court resumed on Thursday the hearing of intra-court appeals filed against its verdict declaring the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments null and void.

Former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the apex court via video link as a petitioner in the case.

Sources told 24News TV channel that instructions had been issued to the court staff regarding not showing court proceedings live on its YouTube channel.

A five-member larger bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, was hearing the appeals. Other judges on the bench are Justice Ameenuddin Khan, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Jamal Mandokhel and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi.

On the other hand, in view of the likely appearance of Imran Khan in the court via a video link, the number of subscribers of the SC’s YouTube channel has jumped from 11,000 to 50,000 within a few hours.

The anticipated development comes after the Supreme Court on Tuesday, hearing the case about the NAB laws, had ordered the the federal and Punjab governments to facilitate Imran Khan’s appearance on Thursday via video link from Adiala Jail.

Facing multiple cases in prison, this is Imran Khan’s first public appearance since his arrest from Zaman Park in August last year in the Toshakhana case despite reservations expressed by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar about the SC’s directive.

NAB laws case history

In 2022, amendments were made to the country’s accountability laws by the then-Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government. The amendments made several changes to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, including reducing the term of the NAB chairman and prosecutor general to three years, limiting NAB’s jurisdiction to cases involving over Rs500 million, and transferring all pending inquiries, investigations, and trials to the relevant authorities.

Subsequently, Imran Khan had moves the Supreme Court against the amendments, claiming that the changes to the NAB law were made to benefit the influential accused persons and legitimise corruption. The petition had pleaded that the fresh amendments tend to scrap corruption cases against the president, prime minister, chief ministers and ministers and provide an opportunity to the convicted public office-holders to get their convictions undone.

In September last year, after 53 hearings, the Supreme Court had announced its 2-1 verdict, ordering the restoration of corruption cases against public office-holders that were withdrawn due to the amendments and declaring Imran’s plea to be maintainable.

The next month, a five-judge SC bench took up intra-court appeals (ICAs) against its Sept 15 judgment and stopped accountability courts from issuing a final verdict in graft cases.

In a subsequent hearing, CJP Isa had hinted that the proceedings could be started afresh if the counsel managed to “make a solid case” for the same, as earlier proceedings did not satisfy the requirements of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023.

